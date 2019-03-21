Game of Thrones Aidan Gillen apologised to following awkward Lorraine interview Lorraine Kelly apologised for her awkward mistake during their chat

Lorraine Kelly was left red faced and apologetic during her chat show on Thursday morning after accidentally thinking that her interviewee, Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen, was engaged to his partner, Camille O'Sullivan. The show host was chatting about the couple and labelled Camille as Aidan's fiancée when he quickly replied: "She's not my fiancée."

Lorraine laughed off the awkward moment

Although Aidan seemed unperturbed by the mishap, Lorraine said: "I'm so sorry! I dropped the gun on the fiancée. I've put you in a tight spot. Camille’s over there and I’m in trouble." The show's showbiz correspondent, Ross King, teased Lorraine about the gaffe later in the show, and the host admitted she was "mortified" by the awkward moment. Viewers were quick to tweet about the error, with one writing: "My skin was physically cringing at the end! Lovely Lorraine really had her work cut out," while another added: "It was uncomfortable to watch."

WATCH: Game of Thrones season eight trailer is FINALLY here

Loading the player...

During his interview, Aidan also opened up about his fan favourite role of Littlefinger in Game of Thrones. Chatting about his family's reaction to his scheming character, he said: "My mother at some point along the way took me aside and said, 'You are going to have to play some nice characters… Somebody people we can like and smile a little bit more!' I hope she is okay with this one." It was a tricky show for Lorraine as she also had to apologise on behalf of Colin Farrell after he dropped a swearword during his interview. Following the Dumbo star's exit, Lorraine said: "Now I just have to say a tiny apology because lovely Colin was on earlier and he said a wee naughty word and a few of you were not amused so sorry about that," she said, before adding: "But it's a live show, so what can you do."

READ: The hidden detail you might have missed from the Game of Thrones trailer