The hidden detail you might have missed from the Game of Thrones trailer

An excited scream was heard around the world on Tuesday after the long awaited full-length trailer for the last ever season of Game of Thrones was finally released just weeks before the episode's premiere on 15 April. Fans were quick to watch the trailer (then go through the trailer shot by shot), and many were quick to point out a brilliant detail that confirms the fate of fan favourite characters following season seven's cliffhanger ending.

Tormund, Edd and Beric survived the Wall

In the season seven finale, Tormund, Beric Dondarrion and Eddison Tollett are all guarding the Wall when the Night King attacks with the dragon wight (RIP Viserion), and destroys a section of it, allowing the army of the dead to pass through for the first time, and putting the trio's fate in question as to whether they survived the attack.

Fans were delighted that the trio survived

However, luckily the new trailer confirmed that the team have at least temporarily survived the attack, as a quick shot from the trailer shows all three of them making their way through a tunnel with Beric holding his flaming sword at the ready. Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "BERIC AND TORMUND ARE ALIVE! Looks like they made it to Castle Black after the attack on Eastwatch – here they are with Edd. Hoo boy I hope they didn't survive only to be attacked immediately by the Night King and his army (this will definitely happen)." Another person added: "More excited that Tormund is alive. Can't wait for it to start." A third person added: "TORMUND IS ALIVE!?!?!? I'VE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER."

Speaking about the final season to EW, co-showrunner D.B. Weiss said: "When something has been sitting with you for so long, you have such a specific sense of the way each moment should play and feel. Not just in terms of 'this shot or that shot,' though sometimes it’s that as well. So it's not really fair to ask somebody else to get that right. We'd be lurking over their shoulder every take driving them crazy making it hard for them to do their job. If we're going to drive anybody crazy it might as well be ourselves."

