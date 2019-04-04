Eamonn Holmes gives an insight into life as a This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford spoke to HELLO! ahead of presenting This Morning Live

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford make presenting look so natural, and have proven their talents at addressing viewers, welcoming celebrities onto the This Morning sofa and reading from the autocue all while preparing for anything to go wrong at any moment. And having done it for many years, the TV couple certainly know what they are doing – but that doesn't stop them from being on the ball at all times. Talking to HELLO! ahead of presenting This Morning Live, Eamonn explained how they are always prepared for something going wrong on live TV. He said: "You see, you are not prepared for when things go right, you are prepared for when things go wrong."

He expanded: "And so therefore every day, the very nature of what you do there's always a crisis – everyday there is a crisis, be that the technology going wrong or the script or the guest saying the wrong thing. As a live presenter you are only one slip away, one word away, from dismissal all the time." Ruth added: "As Eamonn said, I think the skill is that we make it look seamless. We always have someone in our ear 'look left, turn right' the skill is to make everything look seamless on air and to show that there are no problems, look all relaxed. I'm very proud that people think that about This Morning, that it is a relaxing, easy watch, as that is our job. My biggest thing is not laughing all the time. Eamonn makes me laugh all the time. Sometimes he pushes the boundaries and he does make me giggle a lot. Sometimes I lose it."

And it sounds as if Eamonn and Ruth's talents have rubbed off on their teenage son Jack too, with the proud parents admitting that he has a great future in journalism ahead of him if he wishes to pursue that career path. "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him," Eamonn said of the 17-year-old. Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

