This Morning makes surprising announcement to show's format

This Morning fans are in for a treat! ITV have announced that the award-winning daytime show is set to air on Sundays from 20 January at 10.30am. Delivering a weekend fix of weekly TV series, This Morning on Sunday will show a selection of the funniest, most moving and entertaining moments from the week. Friday hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will present the hour-long show each week, offering viewers a chance to see all of the best content with handpicked moments for the This Morning on Sunday editions, as well as some new and exclusive content.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will front the new This Morning show

Announced on Wednesday's show, weekday host Phillip Schofield said: "We have an exciting announcement to make for Sunday mornings, with a weekend episode of This Morning! Eamonn and Ruth will be taking you through the highlights of This Morning from that week with some exclusive guests and lots of weekend treats thrown in for good measure." His co-host Holly Willoughby added: "It's official, we'll be going on the telly six days a week! Lazy Sunday mornings couldn't get any better."

This Morning's husband and wife duo are equally excited to be fronting these shows for a brand new weekend audience. Eamonn shared: "We'll be there on Sundays to put the cherry on top of your best This Morning bits of the week. Not only will anything you've missed be featured, Ruth and I will also be adding our own fresh content that you won’t have seen." His wife Ruth added: "So stay in your pyjamas, put your feet up and enjoy a Sunday on This Morning with us!"

It's been an exciting 12 months for This Morning as the show recently celebrated their 30th birthday. The morning programme first aired on 3 October in 1988 when it was filmed in Liverpool's Albert Dock, and has since gone on to win several accolades. "This Morning on Sunday will be an unmissable package of the week's most talked about moments on and off TV," This Morning editor Martin Frizell said in a statement. "It will be the best of This Morning rolled into one perfectly formed hour and will continue its warm, inclusive, intelligent and fun tone." Emma Gormley, Managing Director for ITV Studios Daytime, added: "2018 was an amazing year for This Morning, celebrating its 30th birthday, record viewing figures and winning a BAFTA, so this new Sunday commission is a brilliant start to 2019."

