Eamonn Holmes reveals why it's the end of an era for This Morning fans with moving message Never mind, Eamonn!

Eamonn Holmes took to Instagram on Friday to reveal it's the end of a special time for himself and presenter wife Ruth Langsford – since the summer season of This Morning has finally come to a close. "We may be laughing on the outside but we're crying on the inside. Summer @thismorning comes to an end today. We had a blast hope you did too," he wrote alongside a collage-style snap of himself and his co-host laughing on the show's much-loved presenting sofa.

Eamonn is sad the summer season has come to an end

Ruth and Eamonn have held the reins as veteran presenters for the majority of the summer, since fellow regulars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have taken a long holiday away from the ITV studios. Other stars to lead the show this past season have included Mollie King, Mark Wright, Gok Wan and Rylan Clark-Neal.

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals what really goes on behind-the-scenes at This Morning

Loading the player...

Earlier this year, the newsreader revealed to his followers that he and Ruth had decided not to go abroad for their holidays – opting to stay at home and enjoy the English heatwave instead. His message came in response to a post from one of his fans regarding the hot weather, which read: "It's great, love the sun, love the warm evenings. It's like being on holiday but much better - no godawful travelling, own bed, proper telly I can understand." Eamonn replied: "These are some of the reasons @RuthieeL and I stayed at home this year for our holiday."

This Morning recently announced that Holly and Phil will return to the show as of 3 September – as well as revealing some exciting new changes to the programme. Not only will there be a new cooking segment with Gordon Ramsey and a miniseries from Gok and Rylan - who won over viewers while filling Holly and Phil's shoes - but there is also a newly-shot title sequence in their new studio at the Television Centre. So nothing to be too upset about, Eamonn!

MORE: Ruth Langsford has the best advice about body confidence in honest chat