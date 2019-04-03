Eamonn Holmes reveals what kind of grandfather he would be Eamonn and Ruth will be attending This Morning Live

Following the wedding of his son Declan last year, fans are wondering when Eamonn Holmes will become a grandfather for the first time. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the TV star, 59, revealed: "If it's God's will and there's grandchildren then I would be the most fun granddaddy on the block!" His wife Ruth Langsford admitted: "He doesn’t like the thought of being a grandpa because it makes him feel old. But I can guarantee you the minute a baby is put in his arms and is his son's child, he will be mush. I can't wait! I think it will be lovely!"

The couple, who are returning to Birmingham in May for This Morning Live, proudly attended the wedding of Eamonn's eldest son Declan last summer. Declan tied the knot with fiancée Jenny Gouk at Castle Leslie Estate in Ireland, with Eamonn tweeting before the service: "It's a special day. My first born son ‪@decholmes gets married today to ‪@JennyGouk. The clans are gathering and I'm delighted to say there's a lot of love and happiness all around us. ‪#IrishWedding."

"I would be the most fun granddaddy on the block!" said Eamonn

Eamonn shares sons Declan and Niall, and daughter Rebecca, with his ex-wife Gabrielle. The former news anchor married Ruth in 2010, and together they share a 17-year-old son Jack. The couple tend to keep their son out of the public eye, although Jack did support his mum in the audience every week when she competed in Strictly Come Dancing.

MORE: The cutest photos of royal children and their beloved nannies

Eamonn and Ruth are best known for presenting This Morning on Fridays and Sundays, and while the married couple are two of Britain's most popular presenters, working together does come with its challenges. "Ruth has to get in tune with my good nature and fun personality," joked Eamonn. "That's a big challenge for her and that's all."

Eamonn and Ruth celebrate following his OBE:

Loading the player...

"The challenges are what everyone faces when they work together, it's like two people who want to drive a car and one wants to go left and one wants to go right, and you have to compromise," she explained. "And you know, Eamonn's not a team player really – he likes to be out there doing his thing. And he has to compromise and work with me so it's a challenge all the time."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan spotted shopping ahead of baby's arrival

However, the former Strictly contestant admitted that they very much enjoy working together, adding: "It's a challenge that we both enjoy and I think it resonates with our viewers because everyone has those challenges in real life. Wherever we go, it's so funny, people are like, 'You are just like me and my husband or you are just like me and my wife.'"

This Morning Live returns to NEC Birmingham 16th – 19th May 2019. Tickets now on sale at www.thismorninglive.co.uk.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.