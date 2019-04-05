Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's This Morning replacements have been announced – and they might surprise you! This is going to be FABULOUS!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield might be taking a break from This Morning to enjoy a two-week Easter break but don't worry! It has been revealed that best buddies Emily Atack and John Barrowman will be replacing the pair on the popular breakfast show, and Emily opened up about her exciting new gig to The Sun, saying: "I am absolutely over the moon to be joining This Morning with my best mate John Barrowman over Easter. It's a dream come true to be presenting one of my favourite shows. I look ­forward to being on the iconic sofa. We're going to have so much fun."

We can't wait to see Emily and John on This Morning

She also shared a snap of herself sharing a kiss with John at the I'm a Celebrity after party, writing: "Morning little chicks! Well isn't this exciting. I’ll be hosting This Morning with my beloved Barrowman and we approve of you having Buck's Fizz while you watch. See you next Friday 12th April!" The star also recently opened up about whether she and John would be beginning their own show, telling Digital Spy: "There are ideas floating around. At the moment everything is meetings and exciting opportunities."

Holly caused some controversy on Thursday after announcing that she was going on an Easter break. Posting a snap of herself on the set of This Morning ahead of her holiday, she wrote: "Final hurrah before we break up for Easter... today #hwstyle on @thismorning dress by @oasisfashion shoes @lkbennettlondon," and fans shared their surprise at her announcement, with one person writing: "Easter, sure it's not for 3 weeks," while another added: "Nice for some getting a break over Easter, I wish." One fan also asked the mum-of-three about her breaks from the show, writing: "You are always on holiday. I can understand you have small children but people like Phillip??? And Lorraine, kids grown up and left home what a joke."

