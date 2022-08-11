Celebrity teeth transformations: Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham, Adele & more The showbiz smile hasn't always come naturally

If you work in showbiz it's essentially a prerequisite that you have a showbiz smile. At the snap of a paparazzi lens or the re-angling of a television studio camera, you've got to be prepared to flash your perfect gnashers on cue.

LOOK: Blonde vs Brunette! 11 celebrities who've experimented with their hair colour

It comes as no surprise then that celebrities including Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham, Michelle Keegan and Christine Lampard have undergone a few tweaks here and there to get their million-dollar smile looking top notch. See the before and after pictures below…

Holly Willoughby

The This Morning presenter doesn't appear to have had much work done on her teeth however it looks very likely she's had them subtly straightened and whitened throughout the years

Victoria Beckham

Throwback to 1997 and VB's teeth certainly look different, right? Today they're perfectly straight and predictably bright.

READ NEXT: The most shocking celebrity hair transformations of 2019

Michelle Keegan

The former Coronation Street star has arguably one of the brightest smiles on the red carpet and it's undeniably got a whole lot brighter since the left hand picture was taken in 2008.

Amanda Holden

The Britain's Got Talent judge has almost certainly had the full celebrity teeth treatment over the years and she looks stunning.

Abbey Clancy

The model's smile has also altered since she was snapped on the football field in 2004. These days her teeth are noticeable straighter and brighter.

READ MORE: Abbey Clancy talks pregnancy fashion, body confidence and why she decided to get braces at 33

Cheryl

It's been widely speculated that Cheryl opted for veneers following her success as a pop star. What do you reckon?

Nicola Roberts

Cheryl's former bandmate, Nicola Roberts, is said to have gone for veneers too. The jury's out.

Christine Lampard

The Loose Women presenter had a Hollywood-grade smile for a long time, however in recent years it's got even whiter.

READ NEXT: Christine Lampard recalls the emotional moment she gave birth to baby Patricia

Andrea McLean

Another Loose Women presenter who's not afraid to show off her whitened smile - gorgeous, isn't it?

Adele

She's always up for a laugh, so it comes as no surprise that Adele would have incredible teeth. The international superstar is always being snapped by the cameras while on stage or out and about, so it's essential her teeth are always photo-ready.

Rebel Wilson

As a comedian, it's essential to show off those pearly whites when laughing with an audience. Rebel loves to show off her radiant smile, and with her perfect teeth – who could blame her?

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.