Holly Willoughby talks Fearne Cotton's potential return to Celebrity Juice Fearne Cotton quit the show after ten years back in January

Holly Willoughby is set to reprise her role as a team captain on Celebrity Juice on Thursday night - but this series will be completely different as her fellow captain, Fearne Cotton, stepped down following ten years on the show. However, the TV personality might not be away for long! Although Paddy McGuinness has now taken over as the new team captain, Holly has teased that she would love Fearne to come back to the show on a guest spot!

Paddy has now joined the show as the new team captain

Chatting about how she'd like the Radio 1 presenter to be on her team if she ever came back to the show, Holly said: "Yes, definitely! We've never been on the same team before so I hope if she does come on as a guest she'll be on my team. That would be amazing, so much fun! We can totally gang up on Keith, I'd love that!" The mum-of-three also revealed how Fearne broke the news that she was leaving the show to her, explaining: "She called me. It was a funny one because I was definitely surprised, I didn't expect it. Celebrity Juice is one of those shows we started doing what feels like a million years ago. You think it’s going to go on forever and always be there. I knew something was up because she called me and she never calls me!"

READ: The new Celebrity Juice team captain has been announced and it might surprise you!

Loading the player...

Fearne previously opened up about leaving the show on Lorraine,explaining: "I think you need to have change and have a shake-up in life every now and again and take risks and feel a bit scared again. It was the same when I left Radio 1 – I left on a bit of a high and wanted to try something new and have a new adventure. It's very much with that sort of feeling attached to it."

READ: Celebrity Juice fans SHOCKED by Keith Lemon's impressive secret talent