This Morning's Holly Willoughby causes controversy as she announces Easter holiday Her co-star Phillip Schofield will also be off

Holly Willoughby caused quite the stir on Instagram after announcing that she is starting her Easter holidays this week. The presenter and her co-host Phillip Schofield said a temporary farewell to This Morning viewers on Thursday, with Holly revealing that she was breaking up for the school holidays. "Final hurrah before we break up for Easter... today #hwstyle on @thismorning dress by @oasisfashion shoes @lkbennettlondon," Holly wrote.

Her Easter mention didn't go unnoticed with her followers, with some sharing their surprise. "Easter already!!!!!! Good Friday is 2 weeks away," one fan replied. "Easter, sure it's not for 3 weeks," another wrote. A third moaned: "Nice for some getting a break over Easter, I wish." Other followers commented on the "rich getting richer" while one fan asked: "You are always on holiday. I can understand you have small children but people like Phillip??? And Lorraine, kids grown up and left home what a joke."

Holly's fans were divided by her Easter holiday post

However, other fans were quick to defend the hard-working star, whose TV credits include Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Juice and a stint on I'm a Celebrity. "Happy Easter to you and your family and enjoy your well-deserved break," one fan replied. Many were quick to compliment Holly, 38, on her gorgeous red tee dress saying she looked "beautiful as always" and is a "stunner".

ITV have yet to confirm when Holly and Phil will be back on screen, although it's thought that their first day back will be on Tuesday 23 April, the day after Easter Monday. Holly will be able to enjoy some downtime with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children: Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester.

The family are fortunate enough to enjoy some incredible holidays, previously going to Portugal and Disneyland over the Easter break. Holly also loves to go skiing with her children in winter and counts Barbados, Australia and New York among her recent holidays.

