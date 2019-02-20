Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke reunites with former dance partner Anton is the last original pro dancer on Strictly

Anton du Beke has had a lot of partners in his time on Strictly Come Dancing, and has remained good friends with them all. So on Tuesday night, he was delighted when his most recent dance partner, Susannah Constantine, paid him a visit to his new dance show, Anton & Erin: Dance Those Magical Musicals. Susannah shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of them both embracing on Instagram, and wrote next to it: "Back in the arms of the one I love." Susannah has previously opened up about her close friendship with Anton, and was visibly emotional after they were eliminated first in the 2019 series, admitting that she was mostly upset at letting Anton down.

Strictly star Anton du Beke reunited with Susannah Constantine

Susannah told Loose Women shortly after they were knocked out of the competition: "I watched Anton's face and how disappointed he looked and that’s what made me cry as I felt I had let him down." Susannah later confessed that the reason she went on Strictly was to "feel relevant" after the menopause. During an appearance on Lorraine, she said when asked why she signed up to the show: "I think it was to help me feel that I was relevant to myself, not anybody else, to myself and to push myself. Also, with age and wisdom and experience, it didn’t matter so much if I failed as long as I tried. I had that on my side." Susannah continued: "I really encourage women to go out and try something new and give it a go. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t matter. That’s what we say to our children all the time, now I’m saying it to myself."

Susannah and Anton danced together in the 2018 series of Strictly

Anton, meanwhile, recently admitted that he has one wish for Strictly – something that he has never been able to do before. Talking to HELLO!, he confessed: "I've not done the winners dance... that I think everybody would like to see. That's one thing I'd like to do, thank you. The Winner's Dance - I don't know what it is, because I've never had the chance to do it. But I want to do it. I want to do the dance of the champion. Which is basically me walking around with the glitterball, raised aloft by all the boys - on their shoulders - and the nation going 'An-ton! An-ton! An-ton!' That's the dream."

Anton's twins crash his rehearsal

