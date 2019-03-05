What Katya Jones really thinks about hopes for Neil Jones getting a partner on Strictly This is what she had to say…

Strictly Come Dancing fans were delighted on Monday after the show announced that all the pro dancers from last year would be returning for the next series. And while it hasn’t just been announced whether Neil Jones will finally be given a celebrity dance partner, everyone is hopeful – especially as there have been no new dancers announced to replace Pasha Kovalev – who made the decision not to return to the 2019 series. Neil's wife, Katya Jones, has had a celebrity partner since she joined the show in 2016, and responded to a fan about her thoughts on Neil getting a bigger role. The fan had written: "I hope this year Neil finally gets a partner," to which she replied: "Don't we all!"

Katya Jones is just as hopeful as fans are that Neil Jones will get a Strictly partner

According to Neil, who chatted to HELLO! about having a celebrity dancer partner back in January, the BBC decides which dancer will have a partner depending on the celebrities involved in the series, and their chemistry with the dancers. Although we won't know whether Neil will finally be up front and centre on the show until later this year, the four-time British National Professional Champion has previously revealed that he would love to have one.

The couple are returning to the 2019 series of Strictly

Last series, Neil revealed ahead of the start of the show that he would be remaining as a backing dancer. Remaining upbeat about the decision, Neil uploaded a short video on Instagram putting the rumours to rest. He said: "Hi guys. So we have had a fantastic few weeks of rehearsals and this week we finally met up with all of the celebrities– and I just wanted to say one thing - you are in for a treat!"

The dancer continued: "Now, there have been a few rumours swirling around whether or not I will have a partner this year on Strictly, and I just wanted to let you know what was going on. Unfortunately, I won't be paired up this series, but don't worry because I will still be there every week in all the group numbers, in the music acts, and on It Takes Two – which I love!" However, Neil was given a dance partner for the Strictly Christmas special, being teamed up with Countryfile presenter Anita Rani.

All the Strictly winners over the years

