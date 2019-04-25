Richard Bacon surprises Good Morning Britain viewers by stepping in for Piers Morgan What do you think of Richard as GMB host?

Good Morning Britain viewers were in for a treat on Thursday morning! Former Blue Peter presenter and Radio 5 Live host Richard Bacon joined Susanna Reid as he stepped in for Piers Morgan, who is currently on an extended Easter break. Fans immediately took to Twitter to heap praise on the replacement, with one saying: "@GMB Need Richard Bacon on more. Self-deprecating, knowledgeable and most of all entertaining." Another added: "#GMB Richard Bacon a great presenter sorely missed on UK TV and @bbc5live."

Richard Bacon stepped in for Piers Morgan on GMB

"@GMB needs Richard Bacon on the regular," a third post read, while another follower remarked: "Richard Bacon on GMB this morning great surprise and absolutely superb!" One viewer added: "Well, Richard Bacon is very different to Piers Morgan, you could take Richard to meet you mum, Piers not a chance!" Another tweeter said: "@ITV Richard bacon brilliant far better than listening to all that shouting from Piers and nicer to look at too! Keep him on the program permanently please!"

READ: Richard Bacon reveals illness left him 'close to death'

Ahead of his GMB presenting debut, Richard opened about his Twitter spats with Piers as shared his excitement over taking helm. On the topic of being nervous, he said: "No, I'm really excited to be Piers Morgan's understudy! I know Piers and Susanna quite well. We hang around a lot in LA." The TV star added: "In fact, I've seen Piers and Susanna in the early hours before but that’s usually because we've stayed up late! I've hosted a US breakfast show before but not since The Big Breakfast have I hosted a UK breakfast show. So I'm really excited."

Loading the player...

Asked if he was worried about getting into any heated discussions, Richard replied: "A lot of my spats and arguments online are with Piers Morgan, so if he’s still on holiday, I'm less likely to get into an angry spat on GMB! No, I'm really comfortable getting into it. I’ve never gone out to be liked by everybody. I'm really comfortable with the fact that some people will like me and some won't."

STORY: Richard Bacon pays heartfelt tribute to wife after falling ill

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.