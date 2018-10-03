Piers Morgan apologises for missing Good Morning Britain after shock absence The presenter explained his absence on Twitter…

Viewers were left disappointed on Wednesday after they tuned in to Good Morning Britain, only to find Piers Morgan missing from their screens. The TV presenter is on a golfing trip to St Andrews and apologised on Twitter, replying to a post about fans saying their day was "ruined". "I can only apologise," Piers wrote. When another post questioned where he was, Piers quipped: "I'm lying in bed watching @GMB." One fan commented on how relaxed his co-host Susanna Reid was, to which he joked: "I think it's because she's more relaxed when I'm not by her side."

Piers, 53, is taking part in The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. The TV star announced his arrival on Tuesday, sharing a beautiful photo of the golfing course. "I'm here, Scotland! This is the view from my bedroom @dunhilllinks. I believe locals would describe it as 'braw,'" he wrote.

Loading the player...

Piers also posed with professional golfer Tommy Fleetwood, revealing: "Golfing icon… and @TommyFleetwood1. I wanted to talk about his Ryder Cup heroics, he wanted to talk about my anti-papoose campaign. 'I've worn them, I'm proud to wear them – you're wrong about this Piers, real men wear papooses.'"

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan are on a day trip to Sussex - see the best photos

On Wednesday morning, Susanna revealed that her co-host would be "off for a few days". Piers was replaced by Ben Shephard, who normally co-presents the show on Thursdays and Fridays. Ben joked: "I had a phone call saying they've had enough, he's off, he's out." Susanna clarified, "Let's not talk about the fact that he is playing golf," to which Ben replied: "If I had known I absolutely would not have got up to come in!"

Piers, pictured with Tommy Fleetwood, is on a golfing trip in Scotland

Piers' absence triggered a mixed reaction from social media, with some complaining that they had been looking forward to seeing him. "Is it Thursday? Where are you Piers? You're not on GMB just ruined my day," one fan tweeted, while a second wrote: "I got up this morning early just to watch you! Where are you??"

MORE: Simon Cowell warned Holly Willoughby that doing This Morning would be a mistake

However, others were relieved to see Ben on their screens, with one posting: "Ben you're not second best to Piers you are equal." Another wrote: "So nice to see Ben on TV this morning instead of the annoying Piers. Listening to Piers and Susanna trying to out scream each other is so tiresome. Well done Ben."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.