Richard Madeley makes triumphant return to Good Morning Britain as he steps in for Piers Morgan Viewers even compared him to Alan Partridge!

Good Morning Britain viewers were in for a treat on Monday morning as Richard Madeley made a triumphant return alongside Charlotte Hawkins. The pair have stepped in for Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, who are on an extended Easter break. Richard, 62, opened the show by telling co-host Charlotte: "You're stuck with me for three weeks. It's great to be here and lovely to be working with you again Charlotte. But you could have made an effort." Referring to pictures of Charlotte at the Aintree Races last week, he asked: "How do you pick your fascinator?" To which, Charlotte replied: "Well you go for one that draws your eye, and this one definitely did."

Richard Madeley will be on GMB for the next three weeks

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to share their delight, with many comparing Richard to Alan Partridge. One follower tweeted: "Who needs This Time with Alan Partridge, when you've got GMB with Richard Madeley?! #GMB." Another added: "Richard Madeley IS Alan Partridge #gmb #ahhaaaaaa." A third post read: "Alan Partridge without a shadow of a doubt is absolutely based on Richard Madeley...!" A fourth viewer remarked: "Was just starting to have withdrawal symptoms with no more Alan Partridge this week but thank goodness we have Richard Madeley on @gmb."

READ: Richard Madeley opens up about wife Judy Finnigan's heartbreaking stillbirth

Loading the player...

Piers and Susanna are expected to have more than two weeks off work to coincide with the school Easter holidays, which will allow Piers to spend more time with his wife Celia Walden and their seven-year-old daughter Elise, while Susanna can be at home with her three sons – Sam, Jack and Finn. They are expected to return to screens the day after Easter Monday on 23 April, and will be replaced by presenters including Richard, Charlotte and Kate Garraway during their break.

MORE: Piers Morgan goes for lunch with 'best TV buddy' Susanna Reid

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.