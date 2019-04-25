Rylan Clark-Neal reveals hugely exciting news: 'I've waited my whole life to do this' We can't wait to see him in action

Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed hugely exciting career news - that he will be announcing the votes of the United Kingdom during the Eurovision final! The delighted TV presenter announced the news on BBC Eurovision's official account, saying: "Hello Europe! This is Rylan calling and I'm so excited to announce that not only am I going to be hosting to semi finals alongside lovely Scott Mills, but I will be flying straight back to London to announce the votes of the United Kingdom for the final."

Rylan will be announcing the UK votes at Eurovision

He continued: "I've waited my whole life to do this and I can't believe that it's finally happening. I'm so excited for everything, the backdrop; is it going to be the London skyline? Is it gonna be the dome? A picture of me? I don't know! It could be anything but I'm so excited to be doing it." Fans were quick to congratulate him, with one writing: "Rylan really deserves this, he is without doubt the best UK celeb ambassador for ESC with his incredible passionate knowledge and made a staggering debut as commentator in last year's semifinals, I've always admired Rylan Clark since X Factor 2012, love seeing him on any TV show!" Another person added: "Can't have too much Rylan. Lovely bloke."

It is a hugely busy time for Rylan at the moment, as he has also recently announced that he is joining the Strictly Come Dancing family as a new presenter on It Takes Two. Posting about his new gig on Twitter, he wrote: "Surprise. So excited to finally say I'm thrilled to be joining Team @bbcstrictly and can't wait to get my big old teeth stuck into hosting #ItTakesTwo alongside the gorgeous @zoetheball." He added: "Thanks for trusting me with another one of your babies! Can't wait to get going! #DaDaDaDaDaDaDaaaaaa."

