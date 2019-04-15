Rylan Clark-Neal explains why he'll never take part in Strictly We won't be seeing Rylan do the Rumba any time soon!

Rylan Clark-Neal has opened up about why he would never take part in Dancing on Ice or any other dancing shows like Strictly Come Dancing, admitting that he would be worried that he'd break "every bone" in his body, and that he would like to train in a dancing skill, but not in front of the camera! Chatting to Digital Spy, he explained: "It's a time thing. I would love nothing more than to become a professional ice skater but I would rather do it privately. Do some private lessons then do it!"

Rylan and husband Dan

He added that other reality shows were also off limits. When asked if he'd take part in another reality competition, he said: "As a contestant, no. It's how I started and I've been so lucky to have the career that I've had in reality TV and I will never forget where I came from, and that's why I'm a massive supporter of reality TV. But I enjoy hosting too much, or it would take a lot of money."

Rylan starred on Celebrity Big Brother

Strictly is currently on the hunt for a new judge after Darcey Bussell stepped down following seven years on the show, so perhaps Rylan could step into her shoes instead! She released a statement which read: "It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team. I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire back stage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive." Eamonn Holmes recently backed Anton Du Beke as the new judge, saying: "You need Anton really, but it isn't going to happen. I think they're going to have to go for a woman I think they will go for a woman, because the balance... it was male heavy… I'm just saying, take the best person - it would be Anton."

