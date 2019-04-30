Chloe Madeley reveals why she doesn't want husband James Haskell to do Strictly Should James be allowed to do Strictly?

Chloe Madeley has revealed she doesn't want her husband, James Haskell, to appear on Strictly Come Dancing amid fears of the famous Strictly curse. During a chat on the Boys Don't Cry podcast, comedian and host Russell Kane explained how his wife Lindsey had banned him from going on the popular BBC show, saying: "There's no Strictly for me. I'm not doing Strictly Come Dancing, no matter what offer comes in. It's just not happening." James later admitted that he is yet to be asked to appear on the series.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell appeared on the Boys Don't Cry podcast

"They do love sports people. I've never really wanted to do it," he explained, to which Chloe responded: "The one circumstance that said I cheated was when I did Dancing On Ice - not with my partner so that we are clear! But that was the one time I cheated and I said that was a very specific circumstance." Chloe, 31, took part in DOI in 2011 when she was in a relationship with then-boyfriend Glenn Crickmar. During her time on the ITV show, she fell for EastEnders actor and fellow DOI star Sam Attwater. When probed further about Strictly, she remarked: "He [James] knows I don't want him to do it. He knows that. We know a lot of people who have done it who have said [nuh-uh]."

The comments come four months after Chloe married England rugby star James. The happy couple tied the knot in a December wedding - which was covered exclusively in HELLO! - at a village church in Berkshire, attended by family and friends including Chloe's parents, TV hosts Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan. Chloe and James appeared on the podcast this week to discuss jealousy and envy within relationships. "Obviously, I don't mind if James looks at women," she shared. "He's a man, women are hot. I perv on other women, women are fit. I don't mind if he's at a club and girls are around him. I don’t get jealous about 'normal' stuff."

