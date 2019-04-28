The truth revealed behind Strictly star Katya Jones not getting a celebrity partner The pro dancer won the competition with Joe McFadden in 2017

Strictly Come Dancing rumours have been swirling once again in the lead-up to the 2019 series, and this time it has been reported that Katya Jones will not be getting a celebrity partner this year. The claim states that this was due to the fact that the pro dancer was pictured kissing her celebrity partner Seann Walsh after a drunken night out last year, and as a result Katya will be a backing dancer when the programme starts up again. However, this report is untrue as the celebrity line-up is yet to be announced. Sources have confirmed to HELLO! that: "As usual, while the pro line-up has been confirmed, the celebrity line-up won't be for some time, therefore decisions over who gets a celebrity partner are yet to be made."

Katya Jones and her former celebrity dance partner Joe McFadden won Strictly in 2017

Neither Katya or Neil have commented on the reports either, but instead are getting on with their weekend. On Saturday, Katya joined a whole host of celebrities to take part in a charity netball match for the Pink Ribbon Foundation. The pro was pictured on social media with Lizzie Cundy and Sally Morgan, while Neil went along to support his wife. Later that day, the celebrity couple enjoyed a night out with their Strictly co-stars to watch Kevin Clifton, Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe in Burn the Floor. The pair were joined by Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg who also joined in the fun.

Katya with husband Neil Jones

Katya and Neil were both confirmed for the next Strictly series, and in March they chatted to HELLO! about the upcoming series. There is a lot of hope among Strictly fans that Neil will finally be given a partner this year, and Katya joked that she was slightly worried about the prospect. She told us: "I'm getting a little bit worried because I managed to get hold of the Glitterball in 2017, but I think the anticipation of Neil having a partner has been growing so strong, that everyone's going to vote for him instantly!" She teased: "It's going to be a battle."

Neil added: "I am getting the question a lot. It would be really nice to get a partner. It would be great, but we don't know until a lot later. They have to book all the celebs. Either way, I've always said, I love working with the show. I started off as a choreographer and assistant choreographer. I'm now a pro. If I get a partner, I get a partner. If not, I just love working with everyone."

