Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's surprising way of spending free time together  

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are still going strong just a few months after finishing Strictly Come Dancing in December 2018, and Dianne has opened up about the surprising way she and the YouTube personality enjoy spending time together! Although the loved-up couple danced together throughout the series and during the Strictly tour at the beginning of the year, Dianne revealed to HELLO! that Joe still loves dancing, and that the pair spent a day in a studio practising their moves.

The Australian-born dancing professional explained: "Joe and I still dance together; he really loves it so I am giving him lessons. The other day we even hired a studio and we literally did a day of dancing just because he loves it so much and wants to keep learning." The lovely couple have also enjoyed some time away with one another at Finland's Arctic Treehouse Hotel. Speaking about their holiday, she said: "We did go on a little getaway; we had a couple of days free so why not?"

Joe recently opened up about the couple's future plans, and shut down any reports that the pair were moving in together, telling HELLO!: "No, at the moment she is on tour, she is doing her own tour, so she is always away!" Dianne also chatted about a tweet by Neil Jones that seemed to hint that the pair were getting engaged, telling HELLO! at the Here Come The Girls press night: "I haven't seen [Neil] yet but I'm going to have a chat with him. But I haven’t really thought about [getting engaged] to be honest!"

Strictly The Professionals UK Tour 3 May-2 June, visit: strictlytheprofessionals.com