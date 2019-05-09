Avengers Endgame has taken over Titanic at the box office - see James Cameron's reaction Do you think Endgame will become the highest grossing film of all time?

The director of Titanic, James Cameron, has shared his brilliant reaction to Avengers: Endgame beating the hugely popular 1997 disaster movie at the box office. Taking to Twitter, James shared a drawing of the Titanic sinking as the famous Avengers logo pushes it out of the water, and wrote: "To Kevin and everybody at Marvel. An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You've shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it's bigger than ever!"

James tweeted a message to the Avengers crew

Fans were delighted by his reaction, with one writing: "Class appreciates class #Titanic Director lauds #AvengersEndgame for surpassing the 2 Billion dollar mark in just a fortnight." Another person added: "It takes a hell lot of creativity and humour to come up with something like this. Not just his films are legends, even the way he does things otherwise. Such an epic stuff Mr Cameron! #AvengersEndgame, you guys break records, but he still gives it in a better way." A third person praised how much it took to surpass Titanic, writing: "It took 18 movies... to beat down the legend."

Avengers is now the second highest grossing film of all-time

READ: Full Disney schedule up to 2019 released

However, James' smash hit film Avatar still holds the top spot as the highest grossing film of all time at around £2,145,994, while Endgame has made around £1,749,381 since launching in cinemas on 25 April. Anchorman Jon Erlichman has also pointed out that it look Avatar 47 days to surpass to two billion mark, while Endgame achieved it in just 11 days, suggesting that the popular superhero film well may take over as the number one highest grossing film of all time.

READ: Zendaya is Cinderella at the Met Ball and wows fans when her dress lights up