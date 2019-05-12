Bafta TV Awards 2019: Everything you need to know about TV's most prestigious night The biggest TV stars are battling for a coveted Bafta – but who will win?

Stars of the small screen are uniting for one of Britain's most prestigious awards ceremonies – the Bafta TV Awards, and we couldn't be more excited to see which stars will win the biggest awards of the evening. Will Keeley Hawes take home a trophy for best actress and best supporting actress? Or will Killing Eve sweep the board after receiving six nominations? Find out everything you need to know about the Bafta TV Awards 2019…

When are the Bafta TV Awards 2019?

The Bafta TV Awards take place tonight, Sunday 12 May on London's Southbank at the Royal Festival Hall. The glitzy ceremony has been held at the stunning venue since 2016.

Where to watch the Bafta TV Awards 2019

You can watch the ceremony on BBC1 from 8pm tonight. It is not broadcast live, but instead shown a few hours later after the show has finished in an edited-down version. You can also watch and stream the event on BBC iPlayer.

Graham Norton is hosting the Bafta TV Awards

Who is hosting the Bafta TV Awards 2019?

Graham Norton is this year's master of ceremonies, having previously hosted the bash in 2005. Speaking in a statement after the announcement, the TV presenter said: "It has been almost 15 years since I first hosted the Television Awards and what a pleasure it is to be returning to host once again. 2018 was a stand-out year for television and I look forward to seeing the brilliant talent in our industry rewarded."

Who are the Bafta TV Awards 2019 nominees?

Drama Series

Bodyguard (BBC One)

Killing Eve (BBC Three)

Save Me (Sky Atlantic)

Informer (BBC One)

Leading Actress

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America/BBC Three)

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America/BBC Three)

Keeley Hawes – Bodyguard (BBC One)

Ruth Wilson – Mrs Wilson (BBC One)

Leading Actor

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)

Chance Perdomo – Killed By My Debt (BBC Three)

Lucian Msamati – Kiri (Channel 4)

Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose (Showtime/Sky Atlantic)

Jodie Comer is nominated for Leading Actress

Supporting Actor

Alex Jennings – Unforgotten (ITV)

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)

Kim Bodnia – Killing Eve (BBC One)

Stephen Graham – Save Me (Sky Atlantic)

Supporting Actress

Billie Piper – Collateral (BBC Two)

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve (BBC One)

Keeley Hawes – Mrs Wilson (BBC One)

Monica Dolan – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Keeley Hawes is nominated for Leading Actress and Supporting Actress

Who is attending the Bafta TV Awards 2019?

It is certainly a star-studded affair and the red carpet will be awash with some of TV's biggest names. Confirmed attendees include nominees Benedict Cumberbatch, Ant & Dec, Dermot O'Leary, Jodie Comer, Keeley Hawes, Kirsty Young, Louis Theroux, Piers Morgan and Ruth Wilson. Other famous faces set to appear include Claudia Winkleman, Coleen Nolan, Kate Garraway, Prue Leith, Susanna Reid, Tess Daly and Victoria Derbyshire.

Who will present at the Bafta TV Awards 2019?

Celebrities lined up to hand out a prestigious Bafta to winners on the night include Holly Willoughby, Suranne Jones, David Schwimmer, Lenny Henry and Kelsey Grammar.

Who is performing at the Bafta TV Awards 2019?

Choirmaster Gareth Malone and students from the Kensington Aldridge Academy, which sits at the foot of Grenfell Tower, will be opening tonight's ceremony. They were recently seen performing together in the BBC Two series The Choir: Our School by the Tower. Of the Bafta performance, Gareth said in a statement: "The response to the series has been overwhelming. We wanted to give the students a platform to showcase their amazing talent, and to offer up a positive story following an incredibly difficult period for the school, and I’m thrilled they’ll have the chance to perform at the Baftas."



