EastEnders' Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt set for new career move This will be something Ian would be great at!

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt is set to put his culinary skills to the test – and may have to get advice from alter-ego Ian Beale – as the actor is set to take part in the new series of Celebrity MasterChef. The actor is one of the only three original stars left appearing in EastEnders, having been playing restaurant owner Ian since the show's first episode in 1985. Adam's involvement in MasterChef was reported by The Mirror, who have also revealed that I'm A Celebrity winner Vicky Pattison has signed up for the show, as well as former footballer Neil Razor Ruddock, ex-Googlebox star Dom Parker, boxing champion Dillian Whyte, and former boxing promoter Kellie Maloney.

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt is set to take part in Celebrity MasterChef

MORE: David Beckham enjoys bike ride with Harper and boys following driving ban

Adam has had an incredible career playing Ian in EastEnders, with storylines including finding out his son Bobby Beale had killed his daughter Lucy in the show's dramatic live episode in 2014, Ian's ongoing feud with Phil Mitchell and his character's turbulent love life. In December, the star appeared on This Morning to talk about his time on the show, and admitted that he wasn't a fan of the soap's dramatic cliffhanger moments. "I hate those bits. You have to stand there for four seconds like a lemon," he said. "You'd respond normally, in the real world. Somebody has just given you some vital information like, 'Cindy's dead'. You'd say something. Actually trying to stand there for four seconds and not do anything..."

Adam is one of the three longest remaining actors in the soap

READ: Why Prince William is likely to miss this week's royal wedding

Away from Albert Square, Adam is married to wife Beverley Sharp, and the pair share two children, Jessica, 26, and Sam, 20. The family faced devastation in September 2016 after Sam was run over by a car and was left fighting for his life in a coma. The then 18-year-old was flown to hospital by the Air Ambulance Service. Adam later chose to run the London Marathon with Sam after he made a recovery. The pair had signed up for the race before Sam's accident, and Adam wrote on his JustGiving page at the time: "I got us two places for the London Marathon then this happened. The London Air Ambulance responded, treated him at roadside, put him into an induced coma and took him to the Royal London Hospital. But his recovery has been amazing and we are going to continue with the original plan."

Loading the player...

EastEnders in 60 seconds

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.