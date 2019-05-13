David Beckham enjoys bike ride with Harper and boys after driving ban The family enjoyed the sunny weather!

A week after he was given a six-month driving ban, David Beckham showed that two wheels were just as good as four as he enjoyed a sunny Sunday bike ride with his family. Cycling through London's leafy Holland Park, David shared the moment with his fans on Instagram Stories, with daughter Harper, seven, showing off her impressive skills for the camera while wearing a bright pair of green trousers and a purple helmet. In a second short video, his daughter is joined by the rest of the Beckham clan, with Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz cycling away into the distance while David proudly proclaimed: "There's my kids."

Spending time with his children over the weekend, the sporting star was spotted watching his team Salford City play AFC Fylde with his family, keeping his mind off earlier in the week, when a judge handed the father-of-four a half year driving ban for using his phone at the wheel. Despite flying back from a promotional tour to persuade the judge to let him keep his license in order to pick his children up from school, David was ordered to pay a £750 fine and received six points on his driving license.

Since losing his license, David, 44, has been spotted catching a lift from his eldest son Brooklyn, 20. The former England player plead guilty by post to the crime in November 2018 after being reported by a member of the public who spotted him driving his Bentley on Great Portland Street in London with his phone in hand. The case was due to be settled at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court in April, but the hearing was postponed to ensure that David could attend his sentencing in person.

This isn't the first time Victoria Beckham's husband has had a brush with the law. Last year, the ex-footballer was caught driving his Bentley Bentayga nearly 20mph above the speed limit in London. His celebrity lawyer Mr Freeman - nicknamed 'Mr Loophole' - managed to fight the speeding charge at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court. David, who did not attend the hearing, had previously entered a not guilty plea.

