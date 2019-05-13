CONFIRMED: Friday Night Dinner is returning for a sixth series Anyone fancy some Crimble Crumble?

Friday Night Dinner launched in 2011, making it Channel 4's longest running sitcom, and thankfully there are no signs of the hilarious show coming to an end anytime soon. On Monday, it was confirmed on that the comedy series starring Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter, Simon Bird, Tom Rosenthal and Mark Heap will return for a sixth series – what a lovely bit of squirrel, oh wait we mean news!

Big Talk Productions and Popper pictures have confirmed that they have been commissioned to produce the six-part series that will air in 2020. Kenton Allen, Big Talk CEO explained: "Friday Night Dinner has grown into a monster hit for Channel 4 and it's incredibly exciting to see the audience growing every season as new viewers fall in love with the antics of the Goodman household. It's also incredible that Robert has singlehandedly written and produced all thirty-one episodes so far, which must make him one of the most prolific comedy writer/producers working today. We're incredibly grateful to Channel 4 for letting him have another go. Fingers crossed!" Writer and producer Robert Popper added: "I'm really looking forward to exploring new avenues with series six".

The show will be filmed at the end of 2019

Fiona McDermott, head of comedy at Channel 4 also shared her pleasure: "We're delighted that audiences love Friday Night Dinner as much as we do at Channel 4 and are thrilled that it will be returning. It's always brilliant when audiences for a show grow over time and we're thrilled that more and more people are falling in love with the Goodmans. We are so pleased to be making a new series with Robert and Big Talk."

So Bambinos, we have to admit, we can hardly contain our excitement! But, with series five gaining some of the highest ratings, beaten only by the first series, why did we ever question whether we would hear the words "Hello Jackie, you look nice" again? Sorry, you must excuse us, we are just off to watch all the old episodes in preparation for the new series…

