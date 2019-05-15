Holly Willoughby sends condolences to cast, crew and family of guest who died following Jeremy Kyle cancellation ITV has taken the show permanently off the air…

Holly Willoughby has expressed her "shock" at the permanent cancellation of The Jeremy Kyle show following the death of a former guest. The 38-year-old sent her condolences to the family of Steve Dymond, who reportedly failed a lie detector test which intended to prove he hadn't been unfaithful to his fiancée, host Jeremy and the crew of the ITV show during Wednesday's edition of This Morning.

Holly and Phil were in complete shock today

"We would like to add our condolences to the family of Steve Dymond," Holly said. "And also to The Jeremy Kyle team and crew as this has been a terrible shock." Co-host Phillip Schofield added: "There's no indication yet as to what will replace Jeremy Kyle in the future." In a statement on Wednesday, ITV's CEO Carolyn McCall said of the show's cancellation: "Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show."

Following the news of Steve's death from a suspected suicide, one week after appearing on the show, The Jeremy Kyle Show released a statement which read: "ITV has many years' experience of broadcasting and creating programmes featuring members of the public and each of our productions has duty of care measures in place for contributors. These will be dependent on the type of show and will be proportionate for the level of activity of each contributor and upon the individual. All of our processes are regularly reviewed to ensure that they are fit for purpose in an ever-changing landscape.

The Jeremy Kyle show is no more

"In the case of The Jeremy Kyle Show, the programme has significant and detailed duty of care processes in place for contributors pre, during and post show which have been built up over 14 years, and there have been numerous positive outcomes from this, including people who have resolved complex and long-standing personal problems. Prior to the show a comprehensive assessment is carried out by the guest welfare team on all potential contributors. The guest welfare team consists of four members of staff, one consultant psychotherapist and three mental health nurses."

