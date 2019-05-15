Strictly's Katya Jones tries to avoid Seann Walsh question after kiss scandal The Strictly pro dominated headlines for her drunken kiss

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones was once again forced to address her drunken kiss with celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh. Appearing on the Jeremy Vine Show on Tuesday, the professional dancer was probed about her drunken kiss, which dominated headlines for weeks during last year's series. "Suddenly I want to talk about Brexit for some reason," she remarked in an attempt to dodge the question. "It's one of those things… It's life, it happened." Joined by her husband, fellow pro Neil Jones, the former champion added: "But we're here, back together, really excited about what's to come… It's behind us."

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were seen kissing last year

Former contestant and show host Jeremy then asked the Strictly couple if they smoothed things over straight away following kiss with Seann. "Yeah, we did," replied Neil, while Katya added: "Of course. It's important to talk always. A relationship is about talking." Jeremy, who previously danced with Karen Clifton, went on to say: "A lot of people assume that kind of thing goes on all the time on Strictly but no one has a camera on it." To which, Neil explained that has to be "trust" between partners when taking part in Strictly. "You've got to have a lot of trust, it's important," he continued. "People think it happens all the time but it doesn't."

Both Seann and Katya became the subjects of a heavily publicised cheating scandal after they were pictured kissing on a "drunken" night out in October. At the time, Katya, who has been married to Neil since 2013, apologised saying she had made a mistake and still loves her husband. Seann, meanwhile, was dumped by his girlfriend of five years Rebecca Humphries. "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions," tweeted Katya. "I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

