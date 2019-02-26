Strictly's Seann Walsh to make TV comeback – all the exciting details! For one night only!

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh is returning to the small screen for one night only. The comedian, who famously competed in the BBC One dance show last year, will be a guest on The Jonathan Ross Show this Saturday at 9:25pm. Seann will join a host of famous faces on the yellow sofa: Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson, The Voice coaches Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am and Heaven singer Bryan Adams.

Seann, 33, shot to fame after taking part in the most recent series of Strictly. He was paired with pro dancer Katya Jones, but the couple soon became the subjects of a heavily publicised cheating scandal after they were pictured kissing on a night out in London. Katya, who is married to fellow Strictly star Neil Jones, apologised saying she had made a mistake and still loves her husband. Seann, meanwhile, was dumped by his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries.

Seann is appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show this Saturday

At the time, actress Rebecca posted a lengthy statement on Twitter, revealing: "Those pictures were taken on October 3rd. It was my birthday... Seann texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink. We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions… had led me to believe something inappropriate was going on. He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour."

Chatting on the podcast The Hotbed, Rebecca later admitted: "I'm glad that it happened this way, because otherwise I would never have known that I am not crazy. I'm glad it came out, I know I'm embroiled in this television programme's history now. I obviously thought it would be because I went on [Strictly] and won it! But it's just my circumstances and I can't feel bitter about it, I can't feel angry or vengeful about it, it's just how it is really."

Seann appears to have since moved on with a mystery new woman. The comedian, who is touring the UK this spring, was pictured kissing US stand-up star Madison Sinclair earlier his month in Los Angeles. Moments later, they then made a pit stop at a local store to pick up some essentials, plus a pineapple. Madison poked fun at the reports afterwards, sharing a photo of herself lying on the beach with a pineapple. "Glad me and this pineapple can finally go public," she joked.

