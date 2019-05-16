Anton du Beke lands role on This Morning thanks to secret skill Did you know the professional dancer was also a trained baker?

Anton du Beke is having a seriously busy time at the moment! Not only is he one of the many names in the running to take over from Darcey Bussell as a new judge on Strictly Come Dancing, it has been announced that he has landed a role at This Morning - as a baker! The professional dancer, who originally trained as a baker, will be appearing in a four-part series for the morning breakfast show called Anton Du Beke's Baking Fails.

Anton opened up about his new show

Speaking about his new baking project, the 52-year-old told the Mirror: "Baking has always been my other passion. I’m thrilled to be joining This Morning. Not everyone will be aware of this other side to me, they might just see me as a dancer, but baking has always been my other passion." He added: "I'm thrilled to be joining This Morning for this new series as I've always been a big fan of the show, and with my baking background hat on, I'm looking forward to helping viewers with their baking mishaps. I've got plenty of tips, tricks and advice that will hopefully help anyone struggling in the kitchen with their sweet or savoury treats."

The star won't be alone in the show, as his wife Hannah and his twin toddlers, two-year-olds George and Henrietta, will be joining him as he bakes them goodies. Anton recently opened up about his twins, telling HELLO!: "My wife Hannah and the babies came in [to rehearsals] on the Saturday morning, and they were so excited it was lovely. Then we started to dance, and they started to cry which wasn’t good! And I mean, like cry, cry. Then I had to take them out of the studio."

