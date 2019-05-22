Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Paddy get news on their baby Your weekly spoilers for Monday 27 May to Friday 31 May

Emmerdale fans are in for another big week ahead, when Chas and Paddy find out some news about their unborn baby. The couple devastatingly lost their daughter Grace last year so are apprehensive about going along to the 20-week scan. Elsewhere, Frank does his best to help Megan with her legal fees, but in the process she goes behind his back. Harriet is also torn over what to do when Dawn returns and tells her she needs her in her life. Will Harriet welcome her back after all that’s happened? Or will she let her go back on a downward spiral? Read below for a summary of the biggest storylines next week.

Chas and Paddy worried about baby scan

A nervous Chas and Paddy discuss their 20-week scan, and when Chas shows just how worried she is, Paddy decides to cancel it behind her back. When she finds out what he’s done, she isn't happy, but when Cain encourages her to be honest with Paddy about her feelings, things soften and they re-arrange their scan to go along together. As they wait, worried to find about their baby's health, they are relieved when they are told that their baby is perfectly healthy – and they even find out the gender. Deciding to keep the baby's gender a secret, they celebrate the good news with the Dingles and later go along to Grace's grave to tell her – knowing that she can keep their secret for them.

Emmerdale's Chas and Paddy find out about their baby's gender

Megan goes behind Frank's back

Frank and Megan do their best to drum up business to pay for Megan's legal fees, and she agrees to help at an event at Home Farm. Megan fails at getting Kim on her side though, and breaks down in the pub. Kim witnesses the scene, and tells her that she needs to face the consequences of her actions in front of the whole pub. Feeling hated, Megan is later stunned when a guilty Graham offers to pay her legal fees. The next day, Megan and Frank agree to move in together again but Megan fails to tell him about Graham's offer. Frank, therefore, asks Rishi for a loan at Sharma's Factory, but arrives back to see Graham visiting with a blank cheque. Will Megan tell the truth? And will Frank do something he might forget?

Megan finds herself in a difficult situation

Harriet has a big decision to make

Harriet is surprised when Dawn returns to the village and tells her that she needs her back in her life, but Harriet is conflicted. Harriet is then alarmed when Will appears, and despite her better judgement, she can't help be worried about Dawn when Will explains she is in a bad way. They both feel responsible for Dawn's despair, but with all the hatred towards them, will they be able to make amends to help her? Or is it too late?

