Coronation Street actor Andrew Hall dies aged 65 Such sad news…

Coronation Street actor Andrew Hall has passed away at the age of 65, his management have confirmed. The actor – who played Audrey Roberts' love interest Marc Selby in the ITV soap – died on Monday after battling a short illness. A tweet from his management said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our client and friend Andrew Hall who sadly passed away on Monday after a short illness. Andrew was loved by audiences for his many roles, most notably Butterflies, Coronation Street, and more recently, Syfy's Blood Drive." Andrew's agent Alex Segal added: "Andrew's most recent TV job was in a Syfy series called Blood Drive. His character name was The Gentleman. That couldn't have been more apt. it's the perfect way to describe Andrew."

Andrew Hall played Marc Selby in Coronation Street

MORE: EastEnders confirm Patsy Palmer will return to the soap

Andrew's son Josh Hall also posted about the tragic news on his own Twitter account, re-posting a story written about his father's death and wrote: "Safe travels to my dad." Fans were quick to send their condolences to Andrew's family, with many responding to Josh's post. One wrote: "Sending love and thoughts to you and all your family, he was so lovely the time I met him." Another said: "This is so sad! He directed me in a play at Guildford. He was a real, kind man who adored his family! So sorry for your loss. I think I may have met you when you were about two." A third added: "So deeply sorry, we loved your dad."

READ: Prince Harry took time out of dad duties with Archie to do this

As well as appearing in Coronation Street in 2011, Andrew had also stared as Russell in Butterflies between 1978 and 1983 where he played the son of Wendy Craig and Geoffrey Palmer, and the brother of Nicholas Lyndhurst. The much-loved actor also had roles in Hollyoaks, Holby City and films including The Truth About Love and Gabriel Ernest.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.