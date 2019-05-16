Some big changes to the Emmerdale and Corrie schedules are coming: find out why It's that time of year again…

Coronation Street fans are in for a treat later this month, as the soap will air every weeknight in the week commencing Monday 27 May as some of the most dramatic storylines come to a head. However, Emmerdale fans who have got used to the recent seven episodes a week schedule may be disappointed to learn that the scheduling change means there will be two less episodes that week to make way for Corrie.

ITV announced the return of its special annual scheduling to coincide with the live finals of Britain’s Got Talent. The live shows will air from 7.30-9pm each night, with the results revealed at 9.30pm and an episode of Coronation Street sandwiched between. The scheduling change means Emmerdale’s 8pm episodes on Tuesday and Thursday won’t be aired, but there will still be an episode each evening at 7pm.

Coronation Street will air every night at 9pm from 27 May

Coronation Street’s big week will focus on the drama facing the Platt and Connor families in the wake of the Underworld factory roof collapse. The Connors have been struggling with Carla’s mental health issues in recent weeks, with the factory boss taken into care on Monday, while Nick and David Platt are trying to keep the secret of who really stole their grandmother Audrey's money.

There have also been several huge storylines in Emmerdale over the past few weeks to coincide with its seven-episode schedule. As well as following Maya Stepney’s relationship with Jacob, there has also been Victoria Barton’s rape, Ellis Chapman’s stabbing, and Lisa Dingle’s terminal illness.

Actress Jane Cox, who has played Lisa for 23 years, has opened up about her character’s upcoming exit from the soap, and revealed the reason she chose for her alter-ego to be killed off. Jane told RadioTimes: "I think it's better as it tells a complete story, and there are a lot of people out there dealing with terminal illness. When Lisa's diagnosis was revealed in the International Women's Day episode, we had a good response from those pleased we were raising the issue. Lisa could go off to Spain or something but this way it gives a truthful ending to her story. I will wave Lisa a happy goodbye."

