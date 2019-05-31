Harry Redknapp reveals wife Sandra's ongoing health struggles after falling ill with sepsis Sandra was ill before Harry went into the jungle

Harry Redknapp has revealed his wife Sandra is "not very well" and has been continuing to receive treatment after falling ill with sepsis in 2018. The 72-year-old’s wife was diagnosed with the blood infection before Harry went into the I’m a Celebrity jungle in November, but recovered in time to fly to Australia to surprise him.

Speaking at AOL Build, Harry shared: "She hasn’t been particularly well. We have been to a specialist in London. I have rung her eight times today just to see how she is."

Harry Redknapp has revealed his wife Sandra is still ill

Sandra was in hospital just days before Harry went into the Australian jungle, and he almost quit the show to be with his wife. But she was well enough to travel down under to surprise him during his time on the show, and greet him when he was crowned King of the Jungle.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Harry Redknapp's wife Sandra

The football manager revealed that was why he had been so emotional upon seeing Sandra, as he had told producers that he wanted to be informed immediately if she became ill again so he could leave the jungle to join her. As such, when he was called to the Bush Telegraph and told to leave to meet a producer, he immediately thought the worst, then saw Sandra waiting for him.

Sandra surprised Harry when he was on I'm a Celebrity

Speaking about her illness on This Morning in January, Harry said: "It was only the last week that Sandra had been a lot better because she'd been really bad. It was a really scary illness. Sandra had suddenly been taken ill, luckily she got an ambulance otherwise sitting there in A&E could have gotten really dangerous."

GALLERY: See Harry and Sandra Redknapp's £3.5million Dorset home

Sandra, who has been married to Harry for over 50 years, had previously confessed she found it hard watching her husband on TV. "He just doesn't realise that everybody is hearing him say things and talking about me, it's quite embarrassing really," Sandra told The Sun. "He doesn't realise the public are seeing him saying things, which is very nice. It's very flattering after 54 years. You don't often hear him say things, so to hear him say that is really nice."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.