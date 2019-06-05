Emma Willis lands exciting new presenting job This will be great!

Emma Willis didn't hide the fact that she was upset when Celebrity Big Brother came to an end last year, having presented the popular reality TV show for many years. But now, the mother-of-three has another exciting chapter in her life, as this week it was announced that Emma will become the new host of game show The Circle. The star is taking over from series one presenters Maya Jama and Alice Levine, with the programme announcing the news on Twitter on Tuesday. "@EmmaWillis has joined The Circle," the post read, alongside a photo of Emma. Of the news, Emma said: "I'm delighted to be part of something incredibly relevant and can't wait to see how mischievous people are prepared to be for £100,000."

Emma Willis has been named as the new face of The Circle

The Circle follows a group of people who live in a block of flats but never meet. Instead, the communicate via 'The Circle' – a social media platform – and they are instead represented by an online avatar. The aim of the game show is to avoid being blocked and eliminated, which then results in the other contestants discovering whether or not the person was who they said they were, or someone else.

Emma's one of the most popular TV presenters in the UK right now, and has also regularly stepped in to present on This Morning. Currently, Matt Willis' wife is hosting The One Show alongside Matt Baker, covering for Alex Jones who is currently on maternity leave.

Emma is one of the most popular presenters in the UK

While Emma has a big presence in the public eye, her personal life is far more private. The doting mum rarely shares photos of her three children on social media, but over the weekend she delighted her fans after posting a candid picture of her youngest daughter Trixie, during their family weekend break in the country. The little girl was pictured helping to feed a baby lamb on a farm in an adorable snapshot. Emma is also mum to ten-year-old Isabelle and seven-year-old Ace.

And while there is no doubt that they are doting parents, Emma and Matt also make sure to spend quality time together just the two of them. Matt told HELLO! that he even managed to make Emma cry following his sweet romantic gesture on her birthday. The Busted singer said: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." Matt then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"

