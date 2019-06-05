﻿
tom-ellis-tamzin-outhwaite

Tamzin Outhwaite breaks silence after ex-husband Tom Ellis remarries

The EastEnders star was married to Tom for eight years

hellomagazine.com

Tamzin Outhwaite has taken to her Instagram page just hours after her ex-husband Tom Ellis released a new picture from his wedding to screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer. The Lucifer actor remarried in a gorgeous woodland ceremony on Sunday, five years after his divorce from the EastEnders actress. The former couple were married for eight years and share two daughters together; ten-year-old Marnie and six-year-old Florence. Tamzin, 48, shared a picture of a poignant quote from Yves Saint-Laurent with her followers. "The most beautiful clothes that can dress a woman are the arms of the man she loves," the message read.

tamzin-outhwaite-insta

READ: Tamzin Outhwaite shares post about being 'brutally broken' ahead of ex's wedding

In the caption, the mum-of-two - who has since found love with fellow actor Tom Child - tagged her boyfriend and wrote in the caption: "Goodnight my friends." She also added: "There is nothing cryptic about this post or any other." Tamzin married her ex Tom in 2006 a year after being introduced by mutual friend James McAvoy. The actress was granted a divorce from the Miranda star in April 2014 after he admitted committing adultery.

On Monday, the Welsh dad-of-three shared a stunning photo from his big day and said: "My new wife @moppyoppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon. Thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious #happy #married photo by @mibellephotographers, wedding planning by @jogartin." His new bride also posted a lovely photo of the newlyweds, and wrote: "Married!!!!!!" To which, Tom simply replied: "I love you wife." The 40-year-old began dating screenwriter Meaghan in 2016, two years after his divorce from Tamzin. Tom is also a father of Nora Ellis from his relationship with Estelle Morgan.

MORE: Tamzin Outhwaite's fans rally round as ex celebrates wedding shower

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about tamzin outhwaite

More news