Tamzin Outhwaite breaks silence after ex-husband Tom Ellis remarries

Tamzin Outhwaite has taken to her Instagram page just hours after her ex-husband Tom Ellis released a new picture from his wedding to screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer. The Lucifer actor remarried in a gorgeous woodland ceremony on Sunday, five years after his divorce from the EastEnders actress. The former couple were married for eight years and share two daughters together; ten-year-old Marnie and six-year-old Florence. Tamzin, 48, shared a picture of a poignant quote from Yves Saint-Laurent with her followers. "The most beautiful clothes that can dress a woman are the arms of the man she loves," the message read.

In the caption, the mum-of-two - who has since found love with fellow actor Tom Child - tagged her boyfriend and wrote in the caption: "Goodnight my friends." She also added: "There is nothing cryptic about this post or any other." Tamzin married her ex Tom in 2006 a year after being introduced by mutual friend James McAvoy. The actress was granted a divorce from the Miranda star in April 2014 after he admitted committing adultery.

On Monday, the Welsh dad-of-three shared a stunning photo from his big day and said: "My new wife @moppyoppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon. Thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious #happy #married photo by @mibellephotographers, wedding planning by @jogartin." His new bride also posted a lovely photo of the newlyweds, and wrote: "Married!!!!!!" To which, Tom simply replied: "I love you wife." The 40-year-old began dating screenwriter Meaghan in 2016, two years after his divorce from Tamzin. Tom is also a father of Nora Ellis from his relationship with Estelle Morgan.

