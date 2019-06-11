WATCH: The new trailer for Frozen 2 is here This looks so good!

The new trailer for Frozen 2 has arrived, and has given us an insight into what to expect from the upcoming sequel to the hugely popular 2013 film. While a teaser trailer previously revealed that Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf journey to an Autumnal land, the new clip has finally given us some plot details, and it sounds amazing!

In the trailer, Elsa is tasked with journeying across the magical world to learn more about her past, and is of course joined by her sister and her friends. Fans were delighted with the new footage, with one writing: "Frozen 2 looks absolutely breathtaking," while another added: "Frozen: oh look a fun movie that takes place in winter! And a silly snowman! Frozen 2: everything is shrouded in mystery. the woods are mystery, the sisters are mystery, and someone might die. we don’t know." All will be revealed when the film is released in the UK on 22 November.

Speaking about the new film on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kristen Bell explained: "Well, you know, I can't say a lot because Disney has people everywhere. But, I have recorded the movie. There will be edits before it's finished. I know the songs, I know the story—it's very good. I can't say much more than that or I'll get in trouble." But will there be as big a hit as Let It Go? The film's co-director told Variety: "We have a new song that I think is an evolution. It's its own song…Bobby [Lopez] and Kristen [Anderson-Lopez] just delivered it… We've been working with them for two years and this song just came in and I love it."

