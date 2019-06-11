Lorraine Kelly explains 'feud' with politician Esther McVey after that awkward exchange She supposedly snubbed the politician

Lorraine Kelly caused mass confusion among ITV viewers on Monday when she appeared to snub politician Esther McVey on live TV. Lorraine was chatting to the Good Morning Britain panel via a video link, when Piers Morgan asked if she remembered Esther from their time on GMTV together. "Yep, yes I do," Lorraine bluntly replied. Of course, Piers had to comment on the awkward moment, asking: "So you got on with Esther then Lorraine?" The chat show host replied: "I don't remember, I don't remember, I don't remember at all. It was a long time ago."

Viewers were desperate to know the back story between Lorraine and the Tory leadership contender following their awkward exchange. Esther spoke about it at her political launch on Monday, saying: "Well we used to share a dressing room! She used to be on the programme afterwards and obviously she used to be partnered with Eamonn Holmes and then I was promoted to be partnered with Eamonn Holmes. She's great, it was a great show and I can't believe it, I think it's 20 years ago I did that show. But never mind it was really good at the time and really good fun."

"No, there is no battle," Lorraine clarified

On Tuesday morning, Piers brought up the supposed feud again, saying that Esther had seemed to suggest that Lorraine "lost in a love war over Eamonn". But the Scottish presenter was quick to clarify: "No, there is no battle. But I'm baffled by that because I've had my own show since 1992, and I don't think she joined until five years later? And as far as sharing dressing rooms go, it wasn't really like that! It's not palatial like it is now."

MORE: Holly Willoughby announces exciting This Morning baby news

Lorraine joked: "I know Piers you've got your Winnebago and your staff. But back then it was just a little room which everybody just shared that we went in and got ready in. It wasn't a dressing room." On a more serious note, Lorraine added: "I'll be genuinely honest with you. I don't remember her being… it was such a long time ago, my show was totally separate from that show so there was no interaction."

The presenter explained that she doesn't agree with Esther's controversial political views

MORE: See Prince William and Kate's romantic looks of love at Trooping the Colour

The presenter went on to explain that it was Esther's controversial political views that she didn't agree with. "Yesterday, I'll be honest with you Piers, I just got sick to the back teeth of the whole toxic political atmosphere. I strongly disagree with her on LGBT rights and I just thought to myself, 'I've had enough of this.' We've had two and a half years of going round in circles and not sorting Brexit out and now we have got to a state in Britain where people are at each other's throats and it has to stop," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.