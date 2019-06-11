Love Island's Lucie has a surprising connection to Prince William and Kate Middleton Who knew?

Love Island star Lucie Donlan has a surprising royal connection – she's rubbed shoulders with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The surfer is currently looking for love in the villa, but just three years ago she was discussing the importance of surf therapy with William and Kate during their first official visit to Cornwall, where Lucie is from.

Lucky Lucie

Back in 2016, the 21-year-old shared a photo of Kate and William on her Instagram, showing them talking to hordes of well-wishes who had turned up to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. She captioned it: "Very honoured and privileged to have met and spoken to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their first official visit to Cornwall today to meet the @waveprojectuk Team!" The Wave project is a "surf therapy charity supporting 1,200 children a year in the UK".

Who knew?

Meanwhile, Lucie has revealed the lengths she went to in order to look her best on-screen. Talking to her fellow islanders during Love Island Unseen Bits, she admitted that she hadn't "had a drink since New Year's Eve." It's no secret that many dieticians and nutritionists warn against overindulging in alcohol, not just because it's proven to be bad for both physical and mental health but because it's regarded as having "empty calories".

Lucie's figure didn't come without hard work

Not one to shy away from the fact that in order to achieve her figure, she had to alter her lifestyle in other ways too. She recently revealed she underwent a dramatic weight loss over the last couple of years. Taking to Instagram she uploaded a three-stage photograph of herself and wrote: "I've been training with @kapowhealthyliving over a year now. The first picture is when I first started, and the last one is where I am now. In just over a year I have lost around about two stone, and I have now reached the perfect weight for me...for #mondaymotivation this is achievable through healthy eating and regular exercise!"

