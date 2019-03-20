GMB's Piers Morgan has live disagreement with fellow presenter Lorraine Kelly Get the lowdown…

Piers Morgan isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and is known to get into debates with his co-presenters and fellow celebrities. And most recently, the Good Morning Britain presenter disagreed with ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly on Wednesday, after finding out that the TV star had won another award for her work. During a live throw to the Lorraine studio, Piers joked: "Kelly, have got to be honest with you, I am getting a little bit fed up with this. There comes a point when there are only so many lifetime achievement awards I can stomach for you – and I have reached my limit."

Piers Morgan wasn't impressed that Lorraine Kelly had won again!

Lorraine had been awarded the Outstanding Contribution to British Television Award at Tuesday night's Radio and Television Society (RTS) Awards. The TV presenter laughed off Piers' comments, and replied: "I knew you would say that! You're pea green with jealousy!" Piers added: "Apparently you got a standing ovation from your own industry peer group," to which Lorraine responded: "I know, it was amazing, it was a bit overwhelming to be honest." Teasing further, Piers said: "You are already a goddess, how much higher can you go with all this?" Lorraine then played down her achievements, turning her attention to GMB's inspiring guest Harmonie-Rose Allen, who had lost her limbs to Meningitis. She told the little girl: "Oh thank you! Can I just say, that wee lassie that you just had on, Harmonie, that wants to be an astronaut – what an amazing kid. She should get every award going."

Lorraine Kelly at the RTS Awards

The mum-of-one went on to asked Piers whether he thought that he would ever get a standing ovation from his peers, to which he quipped: "No, the only peers that will give me a standing ovation is myself." The judges at the RTS Awards announced Lorraine by describing her as: "Someone who, for decades now, has simply woven into the daily life of our nation." Lorraine gave an inspiring speech at the ceremony, telling the audience that everyone should have the chance to succeed in their chosen field. "We're all the same and we should be treated exactly the same," she said.

