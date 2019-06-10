Viewers joke about awkward moment between Lorraine Kelly and Esther McVey What happened between this pair?!

Viewers have been quick to take to Twitter to joke about an awkward exchange between Lorraine Kelly and Esther McKey. While Tory leadership contender Esther visited Good Morning Britain for an interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, the cringe worthy moment took place when Lorraine took part in a live link in the show. When Susanna asked Lorraine if she remembered Esther from their time on GMTV together, Lorraine bluntly replied: "Yep, yes I do."

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the moment

Of course, Piers had to comment on the awkward moment, asking: "So you got on with Esther then Lorraine?" The chat show host replied: "I don't remember, I don't remember, I don't remember at all. It was a long time ago." Commenting on the funny moment, one person wrote: "I want to know the back story between Lorraine Kelly and Esther McVey," while another added: "Good grief! First time I’ve ever known Lorraine Kelly to so clearly dislike anyone!"

this longer version of that Lorraine Kelly/Esther McVey clip might be the most brutal thing I've ever witnessed pic.twitter.com/B8NTPes6uT — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) June 10, 2019

Plenty of people approved of Lorraine's frosty reply, with one writing: "Lorraine Kelly is all of us," while another tweeted: "Lorraine Kelly can summon a degree of civility for *Piers Morgan* most mornings and yet still struggles to even muster a smile for Esther McVey." It has been a busy time for Lorraine at the moment, as she has been promoting her new book, Shine. Posting a first look at the book cover on 5 June, she wrote: "Cannot tell you how excited I am to share the cover for my new book, Shine, out in October this year. I'm sharing my life lessons on how to make every day a little brighter!"

