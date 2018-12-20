Lorraine Kelly forced to walk off air during show – find out why Uh oh!

Lorraine Kelly was forced to walk off her self-titled show during Thursday morning's episode – causing concern amongst her loyal viewers. The host in fact had a nasty cough, and had to take herself away from the cameras to get herself a drink of water. It was during the final fashion segment of the show that Lorraine left Mark Heyes to present alone, shortly before returning with a mug in her hand – and joking that she'd need to ask Dr Hillary for a cough remedy!

Lorraine was forced to walk off air to get some water

"I'm coughing, I'm going to need to go and get… some water," she said to Mark, who encouraged her to go. "You go, you go and get some water," he said, taking the reins in her absence. When she returned, he said, "Bless you are you all right?" to which Lorraine replied: "I'm fine, I'm fine."

Despite her lurgy, the star looked gorgeous for her penultimate morning show before Christmas – choosing a daring black mini dress by Zara and a pair of heeled sock boots from Kurt Geiger. Though many fans left admiring comments on social media, Lorraine did take to Twitter later on to admit she was unsure about her outfit choice, replying to one viewer that wrote: "Not being nasty but a tad too short I think." She said: "To be honest I thought that too - but as it is nearly Xmas I hoped I would get away with it!!"

Plenty of fans rushed to Lorraine's defence, however, with one writing: "Load of nonsense, it looks fabulous darling," and another adding: "No way, you’ve got killer pins L!"