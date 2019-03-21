Lorraine Kelly forced to apologise on her talk show - find out why Lorraine had a seriously cheeky guest!

Lorraine Kelly was forced to apologise on Thursday morning's Lorraine after her guest, Colin Farrell, let out a cheeky swearword during the episode. After the Dumbo star's exit, Lorraine said sorry to fans who had taken to Twitter to complain about the gaffe. "Now I just have to say a tiny apology because lovely Colin was on earlier and he said a wee naughty word and a few of you were not amused so sorry about that," she said, before adding: "But it's a live show, so what can you do."

Lorraine apologised after complaints

Colin was in his element while chatting to Lorraine about his upcoming Disney film, and flirted with the host after temporarily forgetting his cousin's name during the interview. He joked: "My cousin whose name I can't remember... Martina! I'm so sorry! Lorraine makes me nervous when she wears leopard-skin print. Be still my beating loins, I mean heart!" Earlier in the interview, he also complimented the presenter, saying: "You look well too, you look gorgeous! Lovely animal print!"

Loading the player...

Viewers took to Twitter to discuss the interview, with one writing: "My burning loins'. Colin Farrell is so cheeky. Did you see how red Lorraine’s face got? Bless her. I’d have been a little hot under the collar too," while another person added: "Watching #Lorraine interview Colin Farrell, it’s hilarious, her embarrassment is clear." Lorraine also had an awkward encounter during her interview with Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen on the show after he shut her down when she thought he was engaged to his partner, Camille O'Sullivan. Apologising to the actor, she said: "Sorry if I've put you in a tight spot," before later telling the showbiz correspondent, Ross King, that she was "mortified" after he teased her for the gaffe.

