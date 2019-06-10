Find out how Love Island contestants spend their Saturday day off in the villa This is amazing!

Sunbathing all day, playing games, going on fun dates and flirting with potential love interests – of course Love Island stars need a day off every week! Former Islander Kem Cetinay has made the shocking revelation that housemates are given a break on Saturdays. The cameras stop rolling, the villa is cleaned, and contestants are discouraged from talking about their relationships.

Speaking to Love Island superfans Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Kem revealed that the singletons often go to the beach. "You take your mics off and normally we go to the beach and we just chill out... When you take your mics off, you're not allowed to talk about anything to do with the show or the couples, you've got to talk about home life, you're being watched by an eagle hawk, by the producers, because they don't want you to talk about anything that's going on."

The Love Island stars have one day off from their games and dates

Kem added: "You can all sit and chat but they are quite careful with what you talk about because they want to keep it so everyone at home can see and they get it on video,. But at the same time, it's their day to clean the villa, get everything done, give you a day off and you have time to relax and not be so intense."

When Holly asked why the stars need a day off from their "summer off", Kem laughed, adding: "It's more a day off to relax. When I say relax, you're relaxing all summer anyway, but it's a day off from all the intense games, all the intense dates, deciding who you like and don't like…"

Molly-Mae joined the villa after the original 12

Following Kem's interview, an ITV spokesperson clarified in a statement: "Occasionally in the past, some Islanders have been taken out of the villa - for example last year all of the girls were taken out for beauty treatments - but this is at the producers' discretion and it is very much done on an ad hoc basis (as opposed to a set day each week). The majority of the dates, which are filmed, take place away from the villa."

Love Island kicked off with a bang last Monday. It was the highest-rated programme at 9pm across all channels, with 3.3million viewers tuning in, peaking with 3.7million viewers – up 10 per cent on last year's launch. The first week saw 12 contestants arrive in the villa, followed by two late newcomers, Molly-Mae and Danny. Callum was the first casualty to be dropped from the show after just five days. His partner Amber had chosen to couple up with Anton over Callum, who she called "too old and too nice".

