Stacey Solomon worries about neglecting older two sons since baby Rex's arrival The Loose Women star opened up about her parenting worries that many could relate to

It's only been three weeks since Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their baby son Rex, and the doting parents have been balancing looking after a newborn and their older children. And on Tuesday evening, Stacey posted an emotional Instagram post about her fears for neglecting her older two sons, Zachary, eleven, and seven-year-old Leighton. The TV presenter wrote about how proud she was of her sons for being so good and being able to entertain themselves while she looked after Rex, but that it had made her feel more guilty for not spending as much quality time with them as she would have liked. The star went on to explain that she was hoping to get out of the house with them in the near future, but that she was slightly anxious about having to interact with other humans so soon after giving birth.

Stacey Solomon opened up about feeling guilty for not spending quality time with her oldest children

Stacey accompanied her post with a photo of herself playing with her son on the living room floor. She wrote in the caption: "Knowing that my boys don’t bat an eyelid that I’m sat playing with them whilst milking myself, or that I have to whack my boob out every hour makes me extremely proud. Trying to get a bit of one on one time with my big baby today in between feeds. Feel like I’ve neglected the boys over the last few weeks trying to get into a feeding pattern. I haven’t managed to get into one yet (IS THAT NORMAL??)."

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals her children have surprise acting role in Big Little Lies

Stacey and Joe Swash welcomed baby son Rex three weeks ago

The former X Factor finalist continued: "I've now got to the point where I can’t expect them to entertain themselves any longer. The fact that they've been so amazing and understanding has made it a lot easier for me but also meant the guilt has set in a little stronger because they're just so bloomin good. I really do need to get out of the house at some point in the near future too before I go stir crazy but honestly, the thought of having to wear actual clothes and interact with other humans is really daunting. When did anyone else leave the house after birth? Is 3 weeks too long? Send help..."

The TV star has shared lots of lovely photos of her baby on social media

Many parents were quick to sympathise with Stacey and reassure her that her feelings were completely normal, and that she was doing a great job. One wrote: "Three weeks is not too long!! I only ventured out in the first few weeks to go to a breast feeding support group! All in your own time." Another added: "Completely normal! Took me six-eight weeks to see a feeding pattern start to appear. You are doing an amazing job. You leave the house when you are ready."

READ: Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha reveals she's broody after meeting Stacey Solomon's baby

While Stacey may be worried about not spending quality time with her sons, it sounds like she is doing a wonderful job as far as her friends are concerned. When she was visited by Loose Women co-stars Jane Moore and Nadia Sawalha last week, Nadia revealed that Stacey had gone out to play football with her older boys, branding her a "super mum."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.