Stacey Dooley hits back at Instagram trolls over latest photo Find out what the documentarist had to say

Stacey Dooley has hit back at an Instagram troll who criticised a previous post of herself with a young Ugandan boy while she was in the country filming for Comic Relief. In a recent photo of herself posing with a young woman, one person commented: "At least this black person is old enough to consent to being in a photo with you." Stacey replied with two lengthy comments explaining her viewpoint regarding the whole controversy, writing: "I understand the wider conversation that people want to have, and I understand that some are saying they feel it’s a tired narrative...I get that. What is not okay is people making out like we were somehow sinister in our approach... It’s just completely untrue to suggest we didn’t ask for consent. We spent the day with his grandad. He has a working relationship with Comic Relief."

Stacey shared the new post on Thursday

She continued: "I’m willing to listen and learn, however I’m not willing to feel I have to justify myself to those who have already made up their mind, based on info they’ve been fed, by people who weren’t there... Ultimately, the main priority is that the people on the ground felt happy with my behaviour. I'm still in contact with the families and the health workers and the fixers. I’ve taken on board what people are saying. Clearly Comic relief have too. Essentially, what I’m saying is, of course everyone is entitled to their opinion and to voice concerns. But please make sure you have the information and you're not making comments based on assumption."

Stacey's original post was met with criticism

She later added: "WE HAD BOTH VERBAL AND WRITTEN CONSENT FROM HIS GUARDIAN. His grandfather has a working relationship with comic relief. I don’t know how many times I have to say this for those who are outraged, presumably because they’ve read factually inaccurate info.

Also, I’ve been posting pics of the kids I’ve met, all around the world for the last decade. (Again, always with their guardians consent)." Her fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "You’ve been raising awareness for young people for years. Keep doing," while another added: "Well said. Anyone who has watched your documentary work will know you’re one of the most genuine people on tv. I’m sorry you’re still getting hate over this."