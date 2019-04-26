Stacey Dooley to replace Alex Jones on The One Show among other guest presenters Emma Willis and Mel Giedroyc are also in the line-up

The One Show has revealed Stacey Dooley as one of the guest presenters who will stand in for Alex Jones during her maternity leave. Stacey will host the BBC programme from Monday 29 July for one week. Other guest presenters were also announced, including Emma Willis, who will cover from Monday 3 June for two weeks and Mel Giedroyc, who will take on the job for one week from Monday 24 June. The stars will join regular guest hosts Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley.

Matt Baker will continue to be covered by guest hosts on Fridays with the likes of Shane Richie, Joe Lycett, Rylan, Patrick Kielty, Amol Rajan and Ore Oduba. The BBC noted that other presenters will be announced in due course.

Stacey will act as one of the guest presenters

Alex, who will present her last show on Friday before maternity leave, wished all the guest presenters the best of luck, while adding: "I hope they have as much fun as I do on the show. I'll be back on the sofa in the autumn, but in the meantime, I plan on watching from my own sofa with little Teddy and the newest addition!" Sandy Smith, executive editor of The One Show, also said: "I am looking forward to welcoming our guest hosts to The One Show who I am sure will do a brilliant job hosting and keeping Alex's seat warm for her return."

Stacey Dooley reveals which royal she has a crush on:

On Thursday night, Alex presented her penultimate show – her last with Matt Baker – before her maternity leave. "It feels weird doesn't it," Alex said to Matt at the end of the show, adding: "It will go quick. I'll be back in the autumn. Keep the seat warm."

Alex is just weeks away from welcoming her second child with husband Charlie Thomson, and will no doubt be looking forward to some downtime at home before her new arrival. She showed off her blossoming baby bump on Instagram, posting a photo of herself in a bikini and wrote: "About to pop! Penultimate day at work today…"

