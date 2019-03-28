Strictly Come Dancing's Stacey Dooley reportedly splits from boyfriend Sam Tucknott Stacey Dooley is thought to have broken up with her boyfriend, Sam

Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley has reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years, Sam Tucknott. According to The Sun, Stacey's increasingly busy schedule has put pressure on the relationship, particularly since the couple weren't able to spend time together while Stacey was on the Strictly Live! tour and filming in Uganda for Comic Relief. HELLO! has reached out to Stacey's representatives for comment

Stacey and Sam were together for three years

Speaking to The Sun about the news story, Stacey said: "I don't think I've got anything to say." Although Stacey and Sam kept their relationship very private, the pair often shared romantic tributes to one another on social media, and Sam was hugely supportive during his girlfriend's stint on Strictly. In one post, he wrote: "Tonight's the night my other love @sjdooley kickes off @bbcstrictly 7:35pm BBC1. Good luck girl." Stacey also shared a sweet tribute to Tom on his 30th birthday at the beginning of September, where she thanked him for all that he does. She posted a photograph of Tom and their pet pug, and wrote: "My boys. It’s ST’s 30th next week. True to form, I’ll be at work. Love you sweetheart. Forever grateful for your patience," aww!

Stacey also previously opened up about the pair's fitness levels on her podcast Table Manners, saying: "Sam and I basically live off Deliveroo. And it isn’t great, I know. So if he's cooking, he'll cook like a chicken, sweet potato and a bit of broccoli, which is fine. He is fit, he is super fit, but not like annoyingly so, not like muscles." When it comes to her boyfriend's vices, she said: "He also loves Coco Pops, he's got this thing that no matter how full we are, or what we've eaten, if we've had dinner, he always eats cereal straight after." Stacey and Sam aren't the first couple to have split following starring on Strictly, as Seann Walsh also split from his girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, during the 2018 series.

