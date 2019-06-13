Loose Women REDUCED to half-hour show - find out why The show is usually 60 minutes long

Although fans of the Loose Women ladies can usually look forward to an hour-long show every Monday to Friday, an exception will be made for next week's episodes between Tuesday to Friday next week. Unfortunately for fans of the show, Loose Women will only air for 30 minutes to make room for airing the Royal Ascot 2019. Instead of their usual finishing time of 1:30pm, the show will wrap up at 1pm, leaving more time for the popular horse racing event.

The show will finish earlier than usual

This isn't the first time that Loose Women has finished earlier than usual this year, as it was also cut short at the end of May due to the Epsom Derby. At the time, viewers were disappointed that the popular chat show had ended early, with one writing: "Thank you @loosewomen for a great albeit short show girls damn you racing. Still plenty of laughs to be had though. Have a fun and fabulous weekend." Another person added: "Not impressed #loosewomen has been cut for the racing. Just stick it on another channel!" Luckily for fans of the show, it will be business as usual the following week!

Harry and Meghan attended Ascot last year

The Royal Ascot is a popular event between member of the royal family and the public alike, and the 2018 event saw the Queen, who is well known for her love of horse racing, joined by members of her family including Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan as well as Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex throughout the week. The royals spend the day watching the events from the royal enclosure. The races are a hugely popular race meeting, and welcome around 300,000 visitors over the five-day event.

