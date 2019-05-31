Why Loose Women finished earlier today Half an hour isn't long enough!

Fans were disappointed when Loose Women wrapped up earlier than usual on Friday – but ITV has a very good reason! The show, which is usually an hour long, was cut to just half an hour due to the Epsom Derby 2019 taking place for 1.30pm. As such, Loose Women had to be cut short to make time for the ITV lunchtime news ahead of the three and a half hour racing event.

Loose Women finished half an hour early

Viewers were disappointed that the popular chat show had ended early, with one writing: "Thank you @loosewomen for a great albeit short show girls damn you racing. Still plenty of laughs to be had though. Have a fun and fabulous weekend." Another person added: "Not impressed #loosewomen has been cut for the racing. Just stick it on another channel!"

Did you save Brenda's brother's life?



Last year, Brenda's brother collapsed in Bristol and was unconscious, until a man stopped to give him CPR and saved his life! 🙏 Brenda's been trying to find the hero to thank him ever since, but to no avail - can you help? #LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/zpDhJunpQQ — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 31, 2019

People were also touched by Brenda's story about a man who saved her brother's life after he had a heart attack on the street, with many suggesting that viewers should spread the word so that the hero could be found and thanked for his quick-thinking actions. The official Loose Women Twitter account tweeted: "Did you save Brenda's brother's life? Last year, Brenda's brother collapsed in Bristol and was unconscious, until a man stopped to give him CPR and saved his life! Brenda's been trying to find the hero to thank him ever since, but to no avail - can you help?"

Viewers were quick to accept the challenge, with one writing: "Help find the man that saved @brenda_edwards' brother!" Another person added: "I really hope together we can find the person who saved @brenda_edwards brothers life as it would mean so much to them all. The power of social media is needed here."