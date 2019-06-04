Benidorm actress Crissy Rock rushed to hospital with agonising throat abscess Get well soon!

Benidorm actress Crissy Rock has been rushed to Aintree hospital in Liverpool after suffering an agonising throat abscess. The 60-year-old revealed that she has never been in so much pain after doctors diagnosed her with Quincy, a rare and potentially serious complication of tonsillitis that can leave sufferers in extreme pain and unable to speak. Sharing a picture of herself on Facebook linked up to a canula, she wrote: "In Aintree hospital got Quincy never felt a pain like it I could not swallow drink anything."

Crissy later revealed that doctors had managed to drain the abscess and she was eventually discharged, heading straight to the theatre for a night out after her painful ordeal. Thanking the team who looked after her, she said: "To the doctors and nurses at Aintree hospital thank you for looking after me draining the abscess of my throat... Was a tad painful the relief afterwards outweighed the pain now am off to st Helen's for the play ackey breaky bride xxx yeeh haa."(sic)

A spokesperson for Crissy told the Mail Online: "Crissy was admitted to Aintree hospital last night with very bad throat problems. She was later treated and diagnosed with Quincy and an abscess. Crissy is now on the mend and recovering well after receiving treatment. She would like to thank all the staff at Aintree hospital who took a lot of time looking after her."

Crissy's latest ill-health comes after she was diagnosed with cancer of the vulva in 2000. After being given the all-clear, she relapsed in 2011 and had to undergo surgery. Speaking about the moment she found out, she previously told Loose Women: "When the doctor said cancer I actually looked around thinking, ‘Who’s he talking to?’ And then, the reason it wasn’t detected is because normally women go for smear tests, but I had a hysterectomy when I was 24 and I didn’t think I needed a smear test."

